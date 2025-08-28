Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen Gafoor Give Wayfarer Cinematic Universe A 'Dream Start'

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X Review: Dominic Arun’s superhero flick, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, hit the big screens in theatres on Thursday for Onam. The film is touted as the first chapter in a planned cinematic universe by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the story of a fantasy adventure movie is rooted in Kerala’s folklore. Many movie buffs watched the morning shows and shared on social media, with some even drawing comparisons to Tovino Thomas’ 2021 hit Minnal Murali.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hit or flop?

Those who have watched the movie in theatres, flooding the X(formerly Twitter) with the reviews.

One user wrote, “#Lokah Chapter : 1 Chandra A solid first half sets the stage for a thrilling second🔥Dominic Arun builds a bold, creative world with seamless fun and heroism. Slick action, top-notch execution. Kalyani is 🔥Naslen, Sandy, and the cameos give the movie an extra boost (Iykyk 😭🤩)”

Another wrote, “#Lokah first half clearly uplifted the Superhero elevation screenplay! Really worked for me 😌& Fam and audience will definitely love this film. Jake’s bgm, screenplay ♥️ Chandu and Nsalen combo is fun 😍 Kalyani presence 😎 Nimish’s cinematography 😙 Color grading is 🔥”

Another wrote, “#Lokah - FIREY First half with GOOSEBUMPS interval block 🥵 Kalyani Priyadharshan - Naslen 🔥 If the 2nd half goes on the same phase, it's gonna be a perfect superhero film⚡”

All about Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast featuring Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Anna Ben, and several others in key roles.