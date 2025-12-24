Akshaye Khanna From Drishyam 3 To Deepika Padukone From Spirit: 8 Shocking Movie Cast Exits

Casting of a movie is a pivotal aspect in film production. Usually, the shooting of a project only begins after the leading cast and the supporting actors are finalised. This year, several big projects have hit roadblocks after leading faces walked out of them due to one reason or the other. While some movies saw budget issues other teams could not work out a schedule, leading to prolonged delays. Here are some big films that remained in the news due to casting woes.

Deepika Padukone exits Spirit

Although unconfirmed, Deepika Padukone was eyed as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cop action film Spirit. However, rumours started circulating online which suggested that Deepika put forth certain "non-negotiables", including 8-hour shifts and an increased paycheck, leading to the makers showing her the door. Triptii Dimri has now been cast in her stead and Spirit has begun filming.

A war of words followed after Deepika exited the cast of Spirit

Has Kiara Advani quit Don 3?

Don 3 was announced in 2023, but the project has still not gone on the floors. Kiara Advani was announced to be the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, but she has now reportedly quit the Farhan Akhtar directorial due to reasons unknown. Kriti Sanon has reportedly replaced Kiara in the leading role in Don 3.

Kiara has reportedly been replaced by Kriti Don 3

The search of new Don begins after Ranveer Singh's exit

Don 3 was said to be beginning shoot next year, with director Farhan Akhtar himself confirming the development. As per viral rumours, Ranveer has reportedly quit Don 3, leaving the project in a limbo. As per speculation, the actor is not too keen on starring as a gangster in Don 3 as his record-breaking hit Dhurandhar is in a similar genre. He is said to be prioritising other projects like his zombie comedy film Pralay with Jai Mehta.

Ranveer has reportedly exited Don 3 after Dhurandhar success

Drishyam franchise to end without Akshaye Khanna?

Drishyam 3 will be the concluding chapter in the mystery thriller franchise headlined by Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Part 2 introduced Akshaye Khanna in the role of a cop. However, it is now being reported that the Dhurandhar star has exited the upcoming threequel. A teaser announcing the beginning of the film shoot did not feature him, further confirming the casting development.

Akshaye Khanna may not reprise his cop role in Drishyam 3

No Entry Mein Entry To proceed without Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh was part of the long announced No Entry Mein Entry with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Due to scheduling conflicts, Diljit has exited the project, causing further delays.

Diljit's exit from No Entry sequel has further dealyed the project

Deepika Padukone to not star in The Intern remake?

The Intern remake was announced during the Covid pandemic, with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, essayed originally by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the Hollywood classic. After Kapoor's death, Amitabh Bachchan joined the cast. However, so many years gone by, the project is still stuck in production. As per latest development, Deepika is said to be focusing only on producing The Intern remake and not starring in it.

Babil Khan exits Sai Rajesh’s Baby remake

Govinda's son Yashvardan Ahuja was set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Baby. However, Babil Khan, who was cast in one of the roles, exited the movie, leaving it in a limbo.

Babil Khan's exit from Baby Hindi remake has stalled Yashvardan's debut

Dadasaheb Phalke biopic on hold