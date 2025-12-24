De De Pyaar De 2 On OTT: This Is When Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan Starrer Will Begin Streaming

De De Pyaar De 2 On OTT: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh feature in the rom-com De De Pyaar De 2. It is the sequel to the 2019 hit comedy and arrived on the big screens with similar expectations on November 14. The movie has completed its theatrical run and is expected to start streaming soon. While the makers are yet to reveal the official streaming debut of the De De Pyaar De 2, reports speculating about its OTT premiere date have gone viral.

Is this when De De Pyaar De 2 will begin streaming?

The post theatrical digital rights of De De Pyaar De 2 have been acquired by Netflix. As is the case with Hindi releases, it is mandatory to have an 8-week gap between a film's big screen debut and the streaming date. Since De De Pyaar De 2 released in mid-November, it is expected to stream only after the first week of January and not earlier.

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 released on November 14 | Image: X

As per reports, Netflix will stream the comedy entertainer from January 9. The movie performed well during its theatrical run and minted over ₹111 crore worldwide. However, it could not perform as well at the box office as the first installment. DDPD 2 is expected to find more audiences on streaming after it debuts digitally.

What is the story of De De Pyaar De 2?

De De Pyaar De revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu). In the sequel, the story of Ashish and Ayesha continues. Ashish now takes him to meet her family. In De De Pyaar De 2, R Madhavan plays Rakul's onscreen father and Gautami Kapoor plays his wife.