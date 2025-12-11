Akshaye Khanna Is The Right Person To Go To Hollywood: Superfan Kareena Kapoor's Old Comment About Dhurandhar Star Goes Viral

Akshaye Khanna's performance as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has gone viral. Viewers unanimously have praised the raw intensity he brings to his act in the Aditya Dhar directorial. From playing the brutal Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to his possibly career defining role as Dakait, internet has even declared 2025 as Akshaye's year. However, he continues to evade the media and is basking in the success of his films far away from any attention.

Akshaye Khanna plays a Pakistani gangster in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral in which Kareena Kapoor cannot stop praising Akshaye's acting and his "cute looks". This unfiltered take of Kareena on the Race star has left fans impressed. Many mentioned that Kareena is very selective with who she praises and if she has good things to say about Akshaye, then he must be really good. In the clip, the Kurbaan actress also said that she thinks that Akshaye should try his luck in Hollywood, given how good a performer he is.

"Himalay Putra toh maine kam se kaam 20 baar dekhi hai. Uss waqt mein school mein thi and Akshaye Khanna was the latest heartthrob. Ladkiyan toh uske piche pagal thi usmein main bhi thi crowd mein. Akshaye Khanna 'I'm a bachelor. Oh my god!' I've always liked Akahsye. When I see him, he's too cute. He is adorable. He is sweet and such a good human being. Akshaye Khanna is the right person to go to Hollywood. Uski performances jo hoti hai, mindblowing," Kareena said about the Dhurandhar star during the promotions of their film Hulchul (2004), directed by Priyadarshan.

With the release of Dhurandhar and Akshaye's riveting performance in it earning praise, fans are demanding an Oscar for the actor. Interestingly, Kareena saw the true potential in him, decades back.