Akhanda 2 Advance Booking Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Bounces Back At Box Office In Style After Release Delay, Mints ₹15.5 Crore Worldwide

Akhanda 2 Advance Booking Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to storm the cinema halls with his latest release Akhanda 2. The mythological action film had locked December 5 as its initial theatrical release date. However, due to an unresolved financial issue, the movie was postponed last minute. Even global premieres stood cancelled, leaving fans in India and overseas highly disappointed. Now, Akhanda 2 is all set to release on December 12, with fan premieres beginning tonight from 9 pm. Despite postponement, the hype for Akhanda 2 has not died down and the solid advance booking collection is proof of it.

Akhanda 2 goes all guns blazing with a solid advance booking

According to the film's US distributor, Akhanda 2 has collected around $250,000 (₹2.25 crore) in pre-sales, including premiere shows. As per T2B Live, the worldwide pre-sales gross of the film stands at ₹15.5 crore. The numbers will take a further hike as the release time nears and excitement builds. Good initial reviews and a positive word of mouth will help push the advance booking figures closer to ₹20 crore mark worldwide.

Advertisement

Akhanda 2 was earlier supposed to release on December 5 but got postponed last minute | Image: X

The film's 2D version in Telugu has collected ₹9.98 crore so far and has sold 4,40,278 tickets, as per BFilmy. Meanwhile, special shows and a ticket price hike for Akhanda 2 has been denied by the Telangana High Court. The ticket price for the premiere show in India has also been capped at ₹600.

Akhanda 2 director seeks lord's blessings before movie release





On the eve of the film's release, director Boyapati Sreenu and composer Thaman visited Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers to Lord Shiva for the success of Akhanda 2.

Advertisement