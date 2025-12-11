Updated 11 December 2025 at 18:39 IST
Akhanda 2 Advance Booking Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Bounces Back At Box Office In Style After Release Delay, Mints ₹15.5 Crore Worldwide
Akhanda 2 has collected around $250,000 in pre-sales in the US. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has sold over 4.4 lakh tickets in India ahead of its December 5 release.
Akhanda 2 Advance Booking Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to storm the cinema halls with his latest release Akhanda 2. The mythological action film had locked December 5 as its initial theatrical release date. However, due to an unresolved financial issue, the movie was postponed last minute. Even global premieres stood cancelled, leaving fans in India and overseas highly disappointed. Now, Akhanda 2 is all set to release on December 12, with fan premieres beginning tonight from 9 pm. Despite postponement, the hype for Akhanda 2 has not died down and the solid advance booking collection is proof of it.
Akhanda 2 goes all guns blazing with a solid advance booking
According to the film's US distributor, Akhanda 2 has collected around $250,000 (₹2.25 crore) in pre-sales, including premiere shows. As per T2B Live, the worldwide pre-sales gross of the film stands at ₹15.5 crore. The numbers will take a further hike as the release time nears and excitement builds. Good initial reviews and a positive word of mouth will help push the advance booking figures closer to ₹20 crore mark worldwide.
The film's 2D version in Telugu has collected ₹9.98 crore so far and has sold 4,40,278 tickets, as per BFilmy. Meanwhile, special shows and a ticket price hike for Akhanda 2 has been denied by the Telangana High Court. The ticket price for the premiere show in India has also been capped at ₹600.
Akhanda 2 director seeks lord's blessings before movie release
On the eve of the film's release, director Boyapati Sreenu and composer Thaman visited Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers to Lord Shiva for the success of Akhanda 2.
In the movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism. He is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 11 December 2025 at 18:33 IST