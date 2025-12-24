Akshaye Khanna Walks Out Of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Over Fee Issue After Dhurandhar's Success?

Akshaye Khanna has been basking in the success of his recently released movie Dhurandhar, which has become the second-highest grosser of 2025. He portrayed the role of Rehman Dakait, a merciless dacoit. The actor owned every scene with his presence, making everyone scream, "What a comeback!" As the actor has gained significant fame, he has reportedly increased his salary. According to a report, Khanna, who was part of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, has walked out of the project owing to a fee issue.

Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3

According to a report by Bollywood Machine, Khanna walked out owing to monetary and creative differences with the makers. The actor, who was part of Drishyam 2, demanded a substantial hike in his salary and also suggested significant changes in his character following the success of Dhurandhar. However, this didn't go down well with the makers, resulting in him backing out of the project.

However, the negotiations are still ongoing between the makers and Khanna. We will have to wait for the official confirmation on the above issue.

What's next for Akshaye Khanna?

Apart from Drishyam 3 and Dhurandhar 2, the actor also has Mahakali, marking his debut in the Telugu film industry. The actor's first look poster from Puja Kolluru's directorial created a heavy buzz on the internet. In the movie, which is part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Khanna will portray the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya. However, many compared it to Amitabh Bachchan's look from Kalki 2898 AD. Starring Bhoomi Shetty, the movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2026.

Khanna also has Ikka, an action thriller with Sunny Deol. It will directly release on streaming giant Netflix in 2026.