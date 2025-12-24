Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Bollywood's Second Highest Grosser Of 2025 All Set To Beat Chhaava

2025 began with a bang at the box office with the release of Chhaava in February, and it seems to be ending on a high note, courtesy of Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh headlined espionage thriller is all set to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already scripted history by amassing a total of ₹589 crore in just 19 days of release.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5

The spy thriller has witnessed an extraordinary run at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹17.25 crore on the third Tuesday of release, which was slightly better than its collection on Monday. The film's total in India now stands at ₹ 589.67 Cr, and worldwide it has breached the ₹900 crore mark. Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Ranveer Singh's career.

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has been lauded | Image: X

Several factors make Dhurandhar's box office run exceptional. To begin with, the movie was released with an ‘A’ certificate, limiting its audience to patrons over 18 years old, which becomes a hindrance for family outings. While previously adult-certified movies like Animal (2023) have registered staggering box office collections, nothing has come even close to the performance of Dhurandhar.



Also Read: Actor Sivaji Issues Apology Over Misogynistic Remark On Women's Dressing

R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal also play pivotal roles in Dhurandhar

Additionally, Dhurandhar is currently in its third week of theatrical run and continues to rake in double-digit earnings every day. In an oddity, neither big, anticipated releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash nor the very long runtime of the movie proved to be a deterrent in the business of the Aditya Dhar directorial. Lastly, unlike other biggies of the year, namely Chhaava and Kantara, the Ranveer Singh headliner released only in the Hindi language. Which means the entire collection of the movie is from its original version and not dubbed projects. Thus, the release and success of Dhurandhar is a rare phenomenon that will go down in cinema history and will serve as a benchmark for Bollywood in years to come.



Also Read: Jan Neta: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol's Starrer To Release On This Date

Advertisement

The second part of Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on March 19 | Image: X

Not just Chhaava, Dhurandhar also eyes the collection of the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1. The Rishab Shetty headliner pan-India film collected ₹622.44 crore in India. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava minted ₹601.54 crore at the domestic box office.