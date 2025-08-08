Alaya F Cheers For Her Rumoured Boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray's Bollywood Debut Nishaanchi After Its Teaser Reveal

Director Anurag Kashyap has returned to the director's chair with his next project. The film is titled Nishaanchi and stars Monika Panwar of Khauf fame, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It also marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will play double role in the movie. Aaishvary is the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray and his debut is expected to be a highlight of the movie.

Nishaanchi teaser was unveiled on August 8. The film promises a gripping, cinematic experience that delves into the complex lives of two brothers, portrayed by Aaishvary, who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies. Actress Alaya F, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Aaishvary for some years now, but has managed to keep their relationship low key and away from the media glare, posted the teaser of Nishaanchi on her Instagram stories and accompanied it with several emojis as she supported her rumoured beau ahead of his big screen debut.

While Alaya and Aaishvary have managed to keep their relationship hidden, they are seldom snapped in Mumbai and on vacations. On several occasions in the past, Aaishvary's mom Smita Thackeray has also been spotted with the rumoured couple, hinting that families approve of their bond.

Aaishvary snapped with his rumoured girlfriend Alaya F | Image: X