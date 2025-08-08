Mahavatar Narsimha Mints ₹118.15 Crore In 14 Days With 65% Jump In Biz In Week 2

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: The Hombale co-produced animated movie, part of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe(MCU), continues to blow at the box office in its second week. This spiritual drama is the first instalment in a franchise of seven titles scheduled for release until 2037. The movie has already become the highest-grossing Indian animated flick in history. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the movie has turned into an unexpected blockbuster with numbers constantly rising, indicating that the second week’s biz is scripted much higher.

Mahavatar Narsimha biz rose 65% high from the first week

Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹44.75 crore in all languages in its first week. The numbers kept climbing and showed that the second week’s collection is now up by ₹29 crore. In week 2 alone, the animated movie has managed to gross ₹73.4 crore, and not just that, with this, the movie has a 65% jump in the biz from week 1. In 14 days of release, the animated movie has an estimated ₹118.15 Crore India net in all languages. The Telugu market has also picked up after the word of mouth reached there, and the movie is sure to register a massive growth.

Day 8: ₹7.7 Crore

Day 9: ₹15.4 Crore

Day 10: ₹23.1 Crore

Day 11: ₹7.35 Crore

Day 12: ₹8.5 Crore

Day 13: ₹6 Crore

Day 14: ₹5.25 Crore (early estimate)

Mahavatar Narsimha is part of a mega universe, with seven more films in line to develop. At the core of the franchise lies the story of Vishnu’s ten avatars.

The makers got inspiration from iconic films such as Terminator, Jurassic Park, Predator, Alien, Transformers, and Avatar.