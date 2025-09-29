Ali Abbas Zafar Chooses Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday For His Next 'Hard-hitting' Action Romance With YRF

Ahaan Panday has been basking in the success of his debut movie, Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda. The movie went on to earn approximately ₹500 crore globally, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film. Ahaan's performance in the romantic drama was widely hailed by the critics and audience. Not just this, he has also impressed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for directing Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Bloody Daddy, so much so that he has signed a film with the actor. This would be Ahaan's second film with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Ahaan Panday's second film is an action romance

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas has been working with Aditya Chopra on an action romance. After seeing Ahaan's performance and with Aditya's encouragement, he decided to rope in Ahaan for his next directorial. "Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara," Pinkvilla quoted a source saying.

The report further revealed that Aditya feels Ahaan's "underexposure" is his biggest strength, and the upcoming film will unlock a totally different side to him. “It was Aditya Chopra who suggested to Ali that he should go with Ahaan, as a film with a young star would add to the surprise factor for the audience. Aditya Chopra feels Ahaan’s underexposure is his biggest strength because after Saiyaara’s success, people will now be all the more excited to see what he does next. Adi and Ali will unlock a totally different side to Ahaan’s acting in this yet untitled film by putting him into a new world where intense passion, romance and action meets hard-hitting drama.”'

All about the untitled project