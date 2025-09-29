Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Omkara Character Langda Tyagi Gets Spin-Off? Here's What We Know

Saif Ali Khan is one of the celebrated actors of Indian cinema. He has given several memorable roles, but his role as Langda Tyagi in the movie Omkara remained etched in everyone's mind. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film was based on Othello by William Shakespeare and went on to bag the National Film Award in multiple categories. Now, it has been reported that iconic character Langda Tyagi is set to get a spin-off.

Langda Tyagi's spin-off in making?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are planning to make a spin-off of Langda Tyagi from Omkara. A source told the portal that Saif's character stood the test of time and, honouring the love the makers received for the character, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek have planned to create a spin-off of the character. They are currently busy with the writing and are looking to take the film to the floors in 2026. "The duo came across an idea that organically leads itself to the world of Omkara, and more so, Langda Tyagi," Pinkvilla quoted a source.

Will Saif Ali Khan reprise his role in the spin-off?

The source shared that the makers have kept the casting details under wraps and would be revealed only after the script is locked. “That’s a secret, which will unravel once the script is locked. Saif Ali Khan might just make a return to the world of Omkara, or the makers could rope in a young actor to play the part, making it a reboot in a true sense,” concluded the source.