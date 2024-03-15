Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:59 IST
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 31st Birthday With Ranbir Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Akash, Others | Watch
Alia Bhatt, who turned 31 today, rang in her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and others.
Alia Bhatt, considered as one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry, has turned a year older today, March 15. The actress stepped out with her family and close friends for a midnight birthday bash. Several photos and videos are going viral from the same.
Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mid-night birthday bash
Alia celebrated her 31st birthday with family - Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt - and friends - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani and Rohit Dhawan- Jaanvi Desai Dhawan. The bash took place at the Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, Mumbai. For the bash, Alia wore a golden off-shoulder stylish top paired with black pants. She completed her look with light makeup and soft curl hair. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black ensemble layered with a leather jacket.
In the viral video, Ranbir was seen bidding farewell to all the guests with a hug and kiss. He was seen giving a tender kiss on Jannvi's forehead before bidding her adieu. As Shaheen got ready to leave, Ranbir gave a warm hug and bid her goodbye with a kiss.
Alia Bhatt receives a heartwarming wish from Jigra director Vasan Bala
Alia, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, received a birthday wish from the director. Vasan shared a photo of the actress from the sets of Jigra, where she can be seen enjoying the sunset. Vasan's birthday note read, "Happy Birthday Superstar!" Soon after he dropped the post, Vedang Raina, who is Alia's co-star in the film, dropped a heart emoticon.
Jigra is slated to hit the theatres on September 27.
