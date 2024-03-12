Advertisement

Animal hit the big screens on December 1. Despite being one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood ever, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial drew criticism for its misogynistic and sexist storyline. Months after the release, Animal writer Saurabh Gupta has opened up on the problematic dialogues by protagonist Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.

Animal writer says society puts too much pressure on cinema

The writer of Animal, Saurabh Gupta opened up about the dialogues by Ranbir Kapoor that raised questions by a section of society. Speaking at the FICCI Frames event in Mumbai, the writer claimed that there is too much pressure on cinema to deliver the right message. He added that they should have the liberty to say some things in vain.

A BTS photo of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Animal | Image: Instagram

Saurabh said at the event, “Cinema ke saath mardon ko sanitary napkin ki importance samjhana, cigarette peena, sharab peena kharab hai woh samjhana, itna bojh padh gaya hai, cinema jhuk gaya hai sir. Hum thoda maza karte hai na. (In Cinema, to make men understand the importance of sanitary napkins, that smoking and drinking is bad, all of this has become a huge burden. Let's also have some fun).” In the same session, Saurabh also made a note of the way Bobby Deol’s character was portrayed on screen.

Advertisement

Saurabh Gupta compares Animal to Scarface, The Godfather

Gupta further went on to add how while violence-induced products from Hollywood are given cult status, a similar project in India finds itself being barraged by criticism and controversy. In this regard, the writer compared Ranbir Kapoor's film to the Al Pacino starrer Scarface and the Marlon Brando-led The Godfather. He further opined that films must just be taken as films and nothing more.

Advertisement

Originally having spoken in Hindi, a rough translation of Gupta's defence read, "We had a story, we made a film, we wanted to show the protagonist a certain way. Hollywood has had several such films like Scarface, and The Godfather, we praise those films. Let us just take films, as films and chill - that is a great word.' Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.