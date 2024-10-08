sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 21:48 IST, October 8th 2024

Alia Bhatt 'Cried, Raved And Ranted' After Was Inshallah Shelved, Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalled when Alia Bhatt broke down after hearing that Inshallah was shelved. The duo have worked together in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals how Alia Bhatt broke down
Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals how Alia Bhatt broke down | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:48 IST, October 8th 2024