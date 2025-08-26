Alia Bhatt Fumes Over The 'Privacy Invasion' Of Her And Ranbir Kapoor's 6-Storeyed Mansion, Says 'It's Not Content, It's Violation'

A few days ago, a video was going viral on the internet that offered a peek into the newly built mansion of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This didn't go down well with the Kapoor family, and Alia took to her social media handle to slam the person who shot the video and others for carrying on their respective platforms. She has penned a two-page note, expressing her anger and urging the media house to take down the video.

She wrote, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction, has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

She questioned her followers, "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would."

She concluded by requesting the netizens to refrain from sharing the video, "So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you."

Alia Bhatt's fans come out in her support

Soon after she dropped the post, her fans jumped in her support. A user wrote, "Without consent if recorded should be legally case, but on other never allow any media also to cover anyone, privacy is privacy, respect privacy." Another wrote, "Respecting people's privacy is essential. Media should not overstep boundaries." A third user suggested, "Take legal action for those who posted the picture for the first time."

