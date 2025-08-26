Bigg Boss 19: Why Are Netizens Irked With Tanya Mittal? 5 'Cringe' Moments Of The Influencer That Have Gone Viral

Bigg Boss 19 started on a high note with the fresh yet famous faces on August 24. True to its reputation for drama and entertainment, the season wasted no time living up to the hype. On the very first day, arguments broke out, tensions escalated, and drama quickly took centre stage. In the middle of it all, entrepreneur Tanya Mittal’s name popped up at the forefront. Within just 24 hours in the madhouse, her presence has already created a huge buzz, making her the only contestant trending on Twitter after Mridul Tiwari.

Her bold remarks about family members calling her ‘boss’, her being ‘Raja’ and flaunting her ‘bodyguard’ while opening up about her struggles, sparked strong reactions online. Many netizens even labelled her ‘cringe’ and ‘delusional.' As the opinions started flashing on social media, here are the five moments that made Tanya Mittal go viral on the internet right after Day 1 of Bigg Boss 19.

Five moments that have made Tanya Mittal viral after Day 1 in Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal says she likes people calling her ‘Boss’

On Day 1 in Bigg Boss 19 house, when Kunickaa told Mridul not to address any other female contestant as ‘ma’am’ except her, Tanya cut in and said, “Call me ma’am too, since people already call me boss. I don’t like it when people use my name.” She added that even her family members call her ‘boss’ and she enjoys it when others do the same. Tanya then told Kunickaa, “Women don’t get respect easily; they have to demand it. You earned it over the years, but I don’t want to wait until I’m 50. I want that respect now.”

Tanya Mittal likes to be surrounded by bodyguards and claims they helped 100 people in the Maha Kumbh

She also saw telling Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishaan Qadri that she always walks with heavy security and bodyguards. When Zeishaan joked that bodyguards are usually the first to run when their employer faces trouble, Tanya replied, “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even police officers, and that’s how I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t received any threats yet, but I’m not waiting for one so that I can keep security. This has been in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We are used to walking with it. We enjoy having PSOs and staff around.”

Ashnoor Kaur vs Tanya Mittal buzz

Tanya Mittal had a heated exchange with Ashnoor Kaur on the very first day. In a promo, Tanya directly targeted Ashnoor for her alleged behaviour. While speaking to Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Tanya calls out Ashnoor for being “ungrateful” and showing “badtameez (rude)” behaviour.

In another video titled 'Ashnoor Exposed Miss Overacting,' Ashnoor spoke about Tanya, saying, “First she said mai bade chote usse hu mai kabhi bahar nhi nikali hu, but then she said mere paas bodyguards and 4 gaadi nikali hai.” She further pointed out Tanya’s contradictory remarks, adding, “ek to yeh narrative chal raha hai ki mai kabhi ghar se bahar nhi nikli and ek dusra narrative chal ki mai raat ko train pakad k delhi nikalgai and all.” Zeishaan supported Ashnoor’s claims.

Tanya Mittal’s ‘cringe’ remark about her being on Bigg Boss 19

Not only this, Tanya was also seen speaking to comedian Pranit More in the house, where she explained that she considers it an achievement to reach this stage without changing her identity or the way she dresses, unlike many other actors. She said, “Ladkiyon ke liye yahan aana kaise asaan hota hai that you have to leave your culture behind but I am still wearing saree and coming here. Female actors have to do a lot of things, those types of scenes and wear those types of clothes. But I reached here without doing any of these things, so that’s an achievement for me.”

Tanya Mittal called herself ‘Raja’ and doesn’t have friends

Tanya was also seen speaking in gibberish context to Zeishaan, sharing how she entered Bigg Boss without friends, exposure, or support, and even called herself a ‘raja.’ She said, “Raat ko mai soch rahi thi, mtlb mai bhagwan mai bht vishwas karti hu, ki mujhe yaha laakar kyo chorda, jo bachcha ghar mai raha hai, na delhi ka exposure hai, na mumbai ka exposure hai, kabhi aysa hi hua ki ham dost bana rahe parents ko pasand nhi tha.”

Interrupting her, Zeishaan replied, “to fir apne itna barda bussiness kysy bana lia bina dost banae.” Tanya justified herself by saying, “milne aate hai factory pr hi but vo ek shell mai milte hai, aksar raja k gard pr ata hai na koi to raja apni kursi pr raja hai.”

Tanya’s statements are not going well on the internet. Under the viral videos on Instagram, one user wrote, “Urvashi Rautela 2.0.” Another commented, “That one self-obsessed and egoistic girl.”

Someone else added, “She is so delusional and full of herself.” Another user said, “Total pick me behaviour.” A comment read, “She is contradicting her words.” One frustrated viewer wrote, “Ghosh, this girl is getting on my nerves, and it’s just been a day.” Another remarked, “She is so fake but soo fun.”

The reactions have spread beyond Instagram. X is also flooded with reactions, where #TanyaMittal has become one of the two most trending names from Bigg Boss 19.