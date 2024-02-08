Advertisement

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, which made its theatrical debut on October 27, impressed the audience and critics alike. The underdog film emerged as a hit on the box office and was also premiered at several international film festivals. In recent developments, Alia Bhatt also joined the list of admirers of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial.

Alia Bhatt pens note for 12th Fail team

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (January 16) and wrote a heartfelt note for the entire team of 12th Fail. The actress called the Vikrant starrer, ‘one of the beautiful films I have ever seen.”

She said, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.”

Screengrab of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

What is 12th Fail about?

12th Fail is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies.

Still from 12th Fail | Image: IMDb

Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies. This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who more often than not end up quitting or entering a massive depression.

(with inputs from IANS)