Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

12th Fail Star Medha Shankr Reveals Living Off Dad's Money During Struggle Period: I Was Fully Broke

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr called 2020 a "very difficult" year and revealed how she survived in Mumbai during her struggle period.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Medha Shankar
Medha Shankar | Image:Varinder
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail has been in the news after making a wave at the box office despite being a small-budget film. Not just the storyline, but also the performance of the actors received immense praise from the celebs across Hindi industry, critics and audiences. Now, in a recent interview, Medha, who played the role of Shraddha Joshi, reflected on her journey up till here and revealed that she was broke in 2020.

Medha Shankr (@MedhaShankr) / X
(A file photo of Medha | Image: X)

I was fully broke: Medha Shankr

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Medha called 2020 a "very difficult" year owing to multiple reasons. She said, "I was fully broke and was living off my father's money." Opening up about surviving in Mumbai, the actress added that she was able to survive in the industry only because she was living with her father else it would have been very difficult.  

"The only reason I survived in Mumbai financially because I was staying with my dad. I dont think I would able to live in the city financially, paying the rent or food if I wouldnt  have been staying with my dad," the actress said.

Medha Shankar (Actress) Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Career, Movies, Web Series, Facts, & Instagram
(A file photo of Medha | Image: Instagram)

Medha Shankr opens up about being replaced at the last moment in many films

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, the actress was asked about her restart moment in life. To this, the actress recalls being replaced at the last moment in many films. She said, "During 2020, casting directors started to take note of me, that you are a good actor, they started calling me all the web series, main lead and this that. But what was happening was that in 3 big consecutive projects, I reached a stage that level, and the other girl would get it. So that happened thrice with me in 2020 and that was a big blow.”

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is based on the struggle of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

