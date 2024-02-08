Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2023. The film, made on a modest budget, has minted ₹56 crore at the box office and is still running in cinema halls weeks after its OTT premiere. The film's cast has been on the receiving end of appreciation for their dedicated performances. Separately, the director is earning praise for bringing to life the story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, essayed by Vikrant Massey. In a new post shared by Chopra's team on social media, it is revealed how the location of a key scene in the film was changed at the last minute.

12th Fail crucial scene went through a major change

One of the pivotal scenes in the film is when Manoj (Vikrant) visits Shraddha's (Medha Shankr) home in Mussoorie to express his love for her. However, he is turned down by her and returns to Delhi heartbroken. When Shraddha comes back to the city, she visits Manoj's coaching institute in the hope of meeting him and clarifying what went down between them.

Manoj shares that he is okay with her turning him down and further tells her that he will focus on his studies and career instead. The director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had initially planned on shooting that scene amid a crowd but changed his mind last minute and ended up filming the sequence in the empty classroom instead.

Chopra hugs Vikrant and Medha after emotionally draining scene

The team shared that they had arranged over 100 extras to shoot the scene but Chopra changed his mind and they arranged the set up in the classroom instead. "Most of the crew was confused by the decision — why choose a boring, visually flat classroom over the possibility of the bustling chaos of Mukherjee? The answer was simple — the emptiness of the classroom, the slight echo in their voices, the characters not having to talk too loud due to street noise, all of it lent to making a scene that would have otherwise been very brash… very gentle instead. So vital was this decision, in fact, that both actors, @vikrantmassey and @medhashankr, produced a performance that moved the crew to tears (sic)," the post shared on Instagram breaking down the scene read.

12th Fail has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's career and is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.