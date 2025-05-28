Alia Bhatt Is A Stunning Bridesmaid In White, Dances Her Heart Out At A Friend's Wedding In Spain | Watch

Alia Bhatt started her European journey with Cannes, where she made a big statement and then flew off to Spain to attend her friend Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov's wedding. On Tuesday, the actress' photos from her friend's pre-wedding function went viral, where she was serving a new fashion look. On Wednesday, her another look, and this time from the wedding ceremony has gone viral on the internet. A video is also going viral that shows her dancing with the bridesmaid squad. For the wedding ceremony, the Alpha actress can be seen in a white embellished pleated skirt paired with a bralette and a matching blazer.

She accessorised her look with a choker and added sunglasses to accentuate her look. She was joined by bride Tanya Saha Gupta and her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among other friends, in a group photo.



Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with her moves

In the video going viral on the internet, Alia, standing in the background, can be seen dancing with the bride and groom.



At a pre-wedding ceremony, Alia was seen in a multi-coloured lehenga paired with a headband and sunglasses, serving fresh fashion goals for bridesmaids. In the video, the Jigra actress could be seen partaking in the wedding festivities, seemingly shooting for a reel.

What's next for Alia Bhatt on the work front?