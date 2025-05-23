Alia Bhatt Not Skipping Cannes? Jigra Actress Jets Off In Style To Attend The Closing Ceremony

Alia Bhatt is ready to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Jigra actress will walk the iconic red carpet at Le Palais, with all eyes on her. For days, rumours suggested that the Highway actress might skip her Cannes invitation this year due to India-Pakistan tensions. However, putting all speculation to rest, Raha's mom was spotted at Mumbai airport last night, en route to Cannes in style.

Alia Bhatt leaves for her Cannes Film Festival debut

Alia Bhatt is on her way to the French Riviera for her Cannes debut as a representative of L'Oréal Paris, the festival's official beauty partner.

After days of speculation, the RRR actress was spotted at the airport, dressed head-to-toe in Gucci. She looked striking in a beige blazer, blue jeans, and a white t-shirt, creating a semi-formal look. Paired with white trainers and stylish sunglasses, her outfit exuded effortless charm. She flashed a quick smile for the paparazzi before heading inside, skipping the usual poses.

The news solidified when Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram story just hours before her flight. She showoffs her travel essentials, including the bestseller book Atomic Habits and a makeup bag filled with L’Oréal Paris products bearing the slogan, “I’m worth it.” She captioned the post, “Off we go.”

Alia Bhatt to walk 2025 Cannes Closing carpet

Alia Bhatt is expected to grace the red carpet at the closing of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 24. Cannes celebrates both cinema and fashion, making it a grand occasion. Although Alia has attended several global fashion events, such as the Met Gala and the Gucci Cruise show, her Cannes debut is eagerly anticipated.