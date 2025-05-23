War 2: Ayan Mukerji Is Grateful To Collaborate With 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Duo Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR, Calls The Script 'Challenging'

War 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film marks the Bollywood debut of the RRR actor, who is on a mission to hunt Kabir (played by Hrithik). A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on the birthday of Jr NTR, offering a glimpse of a spy action drama. It also offers a glimpse of Kiara Advani, who will play the love interest of Hrithik in the film. On Friday, Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film, penned a letter expressing his gratitude for receiving immense love for the teaser. He has also shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the War 2 set.

Ayan Mukerji pens an emotional gratitude note

Taking to his Instagram, Ayan thanked producer Aditya Chopra for giving him the opportunity to work with the once-in-a-lifetime duo Hrithik and Jr NTR. He also penned a note for "lovely" Kiara and called her "a ray of sunshine" in the film. He opened up about what inspires him most about the film and said it is the core. Elaborating on it, he said it is a "very powerful and dramatic Story" - which surprised him the first time he heard the script. It was extremely exciting (and challenging) for him to bring to life!

He called Hrithik and Jr NTR "giants" and shared he can't wait to show the audience their magical work, War 2. The duo not just brought their "mega energy" but also the drama and depth to their characters.

He concluded his letter by writing, "So much more to share in the days to come, but for now, just putting out a whole lot of Gratitude for our Teaser Drop… and sharing a whole lot of Excited Energy for our audiences to discover so much War 2 Magic in the days ahead!"

Watch the War 2 teaser

The 1 minute, 34 seconds teaser opens with Jr NTR's character calling Hrithik's Kabir ‘India’s best spy and RAW's best agent'. The next frame shows a high-octane action sequence between the actors and a glimpse of Kiara in a bikini. The second instalment of War will be double the fire... double the fury.