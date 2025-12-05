Alia Bhatt November Dump: Alpha Actress Shares Glimpse Of Bandra Home's Griha Pravesh Puja, Drops Pics From Raha’s 3rd Birthday

Alia Bhatt’s November photo dump shows unseen pictures of her new home in Bandra and moments from Raha’s 3rd birthday celebration.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moved into their new Bandra West home this Diwali. She shared photos that appear to be from their griha pravesh puja, giving a first look inside the house. One touching picture shows her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, hugging her with a photo of Rishi Kapoor in the background.

The photo dump showed her and Ranbir taking their first auspicious steps into the home. She wore a light pink saree with a golden border and a matching blouse, while Ranbir Kapoor walked beside her in an all-white kurta pyjama. Neetu Kapoor joined them on the other side, dressed in a similar light pink outfit as they made their entry together.

File Photo from Instagram

File Photo from Instagram

File Photo from Instagram

Another photo shows Jigra actress and her mother-in-law sharing an embrace in front of a picture of her father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor. Another image showed the couple performing the puja and continuing the rituals inside the house, with a plate full of flowers in view. Ranbir Kapoor appeared to take blessings from his father by doing a namaste in front of his photo. Alia Bhatt’s photo showed her praying in front of the holy hawan. Another moment from the puja day showed their little one, Raha, sitting with her parents, holding rice granules in her tiny hands.

Advertisement

The carousel featured several important moments from the actress’s special days in November. One of the highlights was her daughter Raha’s 3rd birthday on November 6.

Advertisement

File Photo from Instagram

File Photo from Instagram