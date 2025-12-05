Updated 5 December 2025 at 11:23 IST
Dhurandhar X Review: Ranveer Singh’s Actioner To Become 2025's Biggest Blockbuster? Netizens' First Verdict Suggests So
Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, hit the big screens today, and critics and moviegoers who rushed to watch morning shows are now sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhurandhar X Review: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's first collaboration made a grand theatre entry today. Being one of the most heavily buzzed releases of the year, Dhurandhar features a powerful cast alongside Ranveer, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan. As soon as the film hit the big screens, critics and moviegoers rushed to watch it and are now sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).
Dhurandhar movie overhyped or worth watching?
Taking to their X handle, many who watched the morning shows and are currently watching the film shared reviews online.
One user wrote, “This is pure mass 🔥 Each and every character. Just go for it. #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh #AkshayeKhanna 💥”
Another wrote, “Akshaye Khanna SCREEN PRESENCE MAN! PURE AURA 🔥🔥🔥#Dhurandhar”
Advertisement
Another wrote, “#Dhurandhar Mind blowing first half...💥💥”
Another shared, “#DhurandharReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ 4.5/5 Absolutely loved it! Engaging songs, great chemistry between #RanveerSingh & #SaraArjun, and a gripping screenplay. The action is intense and adds real impact. A total must-watch — worth every minute! @AdityaDharFilms #Dhurandhar.”
Advertisement
Another wrote, “#Dhurandhar 💥💥💥 Dumdaar, Paisa wasool.. BGM awesome.. #Rmadhwan #ArjunRampal #AkshyKhanna #SanjayDutt #RanveerSingh all cast Great Acting.. Direction Well Done Can't wait for Part 2. Please Don't Spoil Movie..”
Also Read: Akhanda 2 Release Postponed Last Minute, Netizens Vent Anger Over Ongoing Ticket Sales And Refund Chaos
All About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has secured one of the widest releases for a recent Hindi film, hitting 5,000 screens across India.
The film sold more than 2.6 lakh advance tickets for its opening day in India, earning ₹9.23 crore gross, with ₹45 lakh coming from the IMAX version. After a short dip in pre-sales, Dhurandhar bounced back on Thursday and positioned itself for a strong opening weekend. As per the details on IMDb, the action thriller draws inspiration from true events linked to the underworld. It also carries a patriotic backdrop and follows the story of 'The Unknown Men'.
For those unaware, Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar runs for 3 hours and 34 minutes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently awarded the film an 'A' certificate.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 5 December 2025 at 11:09 IST