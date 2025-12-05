Dhurandhar X Review: Ranveer Singh’s Actioner To Become 2025's Biggest Blockbuster? Netizens' First Verdict Suggests So

Dhurandhar X Review: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's first collaboration made a grand theatre entry today. Being one of the most heavily buzzed releases of the year, Dhurandhar features a powerful cast alongside Ranveer, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan. As soon as the film hit the big screens, critics and moviegoers rushed to watch it and are now sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Dhurandhar movie overhyped or worth watching?

Taking to their X handle, many who watched the morning shows and are currently watching the film shared reviews online.

One user wrote, “This is pure mass 🔥 Each and every character. Just go for it. #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh #AkshayeKhanna 💥”

Another wrote, “Akshaye Khanna SCREEN PRESENCE MAN! PURE AURA 🔥🔥🔥#Dhurandhar”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “#Dhurandhar Mind blowing first half...💥💥”

Another shared, “#DhurandharReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ 4.5/5 Absolutely loved it! Engaging songs, great chemistry between #RanveerSingh & #SaraArjun, and a gripping screenplay. The action is intense and adds real impact. A total must-watch — worth every minute! @AdityaDharFilms #Dhurandhar.”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “#Dhurandhar 💥💥💥 Dumdaar, Paisa wasool.. BGM awesome.. #Rmadhwan #ArjunRampal #AkshyKhanna #SanjayDutt #RanveerSingh all cast Great Acting.. Direction Well Done Can't wait for Part 2. Please Don't Spoil Movie..”

All About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has secured one of the widest releases for a recent Hindi film, hitting 5,000 screens across India.

The film sold more than 2.6 lakh advance tickets for its opening day in India, earning ₹9.23 crore gross, with ₹45 lakh coming from the IMAX version. After a short dip in pre-sales, Dhurandhar bounced back on Thursday and positioned itself for a strong opening weekend. As per the details on IMDb, the action thriller draws inspiration from true events linked to the underworld. It also carries a patriotic backdrop and follows the story of 'The Unknown Men'.