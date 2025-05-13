Alia Bhatt Pens A Heartfelt Note About Sacrifices Of Indian Soldiers And Their Families During Operation Sindoor: Behind Every Uniform Is A Mother

On May 10, Pakistan adhered to the ceasefire, and since then, there has been shelling or a drone attack by the country. However, this was not the case a few days ago when every part of the border was at red alert, and our soldiers were constantly fighting and destroying their missiles and drones. There was pain and suffering, not just at the borders but also at the homes of soldiers who were martyred during the war. Expressing gratitude and respect for the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and their families, particularly mothers, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note on Tuesday. The actress took to her social media handle and expressed how a few days ago, there was tension among the people, and every conversation was related to the Pahalgam terror attack and growing tensions between the two countries.

Alia Bhatt pays tribute to the mothers who stood bravely despite the death of their son on the border

Alia took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table.”

(A page from Alia Bhatt's post | Image: Instagram)

She highlighted the contrast between our safety and constant danger for soldiers, "We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger. While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery.”

She saluted the bravery of the mother, "It's sacrifice. And behind every uniform is a mother who hasn't slept either. A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant. On Sunday we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine.”

(A page from Alia Bhatt's post | Image: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt urged the nation to stand together for the protectors

"We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude," she wrote.