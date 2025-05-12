Box Office Update: Raid 2 Makes It To Ajay Devgn's Top 10 Grossers, Registers Exemplary Collection On Second Monday

Raid 2, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, hit the big screens on May 1, coinciding with the Labour Day holiday. The movie has held steady at the box office and continues to register great collections even in the second week of release. After a 12-day theatrical run, the Ajay Devgn starrer has raked in ₹125.75 crore in domestic collection.

Raid 2 holds steady on the second Monday

The Ajay Devgn starrer opened to ₹19.25 crore in India. Since then, the film has registered a positive collection. Raid 2 raked in over ₹50 crore on the first weekend and wrapped up its first week with ₹95.75 crore in collection. The crime thriller began the second week on a positive note, too.



Raid 2 minted ₹25 crore on the second weekend of release. The film has emerged as a strong choice for cinegoers and has dominated the box office by raking in ₹5 crore on the first Monday of release. At the end of its 12-day theatrical run, the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has collected nearly ₹125.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. With no new releases in the coming week, the crime thriller is expected to continue to grow at the box office.



The film has surpassed Son of Sardaar and Golmaal 3 to clinch the eighth spot in Ajay Devgn's top 10 grossers.



When and where to watch Raid 2 on OTT

According to a mandated six to eight-week gap between theatrical release and OTT premiere, Raid 2 will debut on digital platforms only in June. The Ajay Devgn starrer will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run, as per reports. The official announcement for the same is awaited.



