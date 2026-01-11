Updated 11 January 2026 at 12:43 IST
Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note For Yami Gautam, Praising Her Performance In Haq, Makes No Mention Of Cousin Emraan Hashmi
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's movie Haq released in theatres in November and is now streaming on Netflix. Alia Bhatt shared an emotional note for Yami, calling her performance 'top of all time.'
Alia Bhatt recently praised Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq on social media. She shared a still from the film featuring Yami and wrote an emotional note while applauding her talent. However, the Alpha actress makes no mention of the movie's male lead, Emraan Hashmi, who is also her cousin.
Haq comes from an original story and hit theatres on 7 November 2025. The film has now made its way to an OTT platform.
Alia Bhatt shared the film’s poster featuring Yami Gautam on her Instagram Stories and praised her performance with a heartfelt note, calling her a ‘queen’. Alia wrote, “Queen Yami, you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq. One of my top female performances of all time… As I mentioned over the phone too… am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all.”
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 12:43 IST