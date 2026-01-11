Censor Board Should Be Controlled by Senior Directors: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Old Comment Goes Viral As Jana Nayagan Fights Legal Battle With CBFC

Time and again, filmmakers clash with the Central Board of Film Certification over the release of their movies. While some bow down to the film board's suggestion and make changes in their movies, others put up a fight head-on. The latter is happening with the makers of Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film. The political thriller, scheduled to release on January 9, has yet to see the light of day due to a legal battle with the censor board, who is yet to greenlight the film for release. Amid this, several stars from the Tamil industry, as well as fans of Vijay, are rallying behind him in support. An old, scathing comment by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the CBFC has also resurfaced online.

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga say about CBFC?

In an old conversation with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for not mincing his words, stated that the decision-making in the Censor board should lie in the hands of the filmmakers and veteran industry insiders. He shared, "Censor should be controlled by senior directors, film directors, film industry people, rather than some other person who doesn't understand the nuance of filmmaking. All the senior directors who were retired unke haath mai rehna chahiye. Because to reason out, it's easy." When asked about the board criticising and revising movies, he said, “Uske liye bhi hai na revised committee, rebinal. But the release date will be postponed. But, at one point, you feel like a filmmaker will understand more than a regular person. Because I feel like the intention should be clearly judged, not by just talking about one scene.” The comments of the Animal hitmaker are now resurfacing following the unprecedented delay in Jana Nayagan.



Why is Jana Nayagan delayed?

Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed. Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the "heavy heart" behind the decision and said the postponement was due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control. While some allege political espionage behind the delay, the makers have confirmed that the film skipped its January 9 release as it was yet to receive the Censor certificate from CBFC. The matter has now moved to the Madras High Court, and the next hearing is scheduled for January 21.