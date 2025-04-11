Raha Kapoor Inherits Photography Skills From Father Ranbir Kapoor, Clicks An Adorable Snap Of Mom Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her pet cat, Edward, on the occasion of World Pet Day. In a casual click, the actress was seen lazing in her house and posed with her cat. What caught the attention of social media users was that her toddler, Raha Kapoor, clicked the photo.

Raha Kapoor turns photographer for mom Alia Bhatt

Alia shared the photo with the caption, “a picture with my prince, clicked by my princess 🐾🫶🏻#HappyPetDay”. She was referring to her 3-year-old daughter, Raha. Netizens took to the comment section to appreciate Raha's click.



A comment read, “rahu's tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in every click. Mama’s little fan is already her sweetest photographer!” Another comment read, “That click is more than just a photo, it’s love." Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini and director and producer Siddharth P Malhotra also took to the comment section to drop heart emojis. The photo is one of the actress's rare clicks with her pet cat, Edward. In the photo, Alia Bhatt could be seen wearing a green t-shirt teamed with black flared pants. She tied her hair in a bun for the click.

Raha Kapoor inherits photography skills from Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is known to have a penchant for photography. Alia Bhatt has time and again shared that the actor has clicked some of the best photos of her. Their daughter Raha Kapoor seems to have taken after the Barfi actor. In a public event in 2023, Alia shared, "He (Ranbir) isn't on Instagram but the best pictures I have ever seen in my life anybody take is Ranbir. He always says that for you to take a good picture, you need to love the object more than you love yourself. That's what he keeps telling me." The actress has also time and again shared photos taken by her husband.