Updated 18 October 2025 at 12:26 IST
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster: Not Two But Three Actresses To Disrupt Life Of 'Prajapati Pandey' Ayushmann Khurrana In Laugh Riot, To Release In March 2026
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as a sequel to Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan are set to come together for a laugh riot, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie serves as a sequel to Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the movie and announced that it will be released in 2026.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do introduces two 'woh' factors in Ayushmann Khurrana's life
The official Instagram page of T-Series Films made the announcement of the cast and release date. It captioned the poster as "Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai.! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride."
The movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. Bringing in the laughter, love and chaos, the movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, March 4, 2026.
The previous movie was also helmed by Mudassar Aziz, which emerged as a commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹118 crore. Even the soundtracks of the movie were a hit among the audience.
Other details regarding the movie, such as the music composer and plot, among others, are under wraps.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Thamma, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Set in a fictional world, Thamma tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 12:26 IST