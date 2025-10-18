Pati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster: Not Two But Three Actresses To Disrupt Life Of 'Prajapati Pandey' Ayushmann Khurrana In Laugh Riot, To Release In March 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan are set to come together for a laugh riot, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie serves as a sequel to Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the movie and announced that it will be released in 2026.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do introduces two 'woh' factors in Ayushmann Khurrana's life

The official Instagram page of T-Series Films made the announcement of the cast and release date. It captioned the poster as "Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai.! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride."

(Ayushmann Khurrana to play Prajapati Pandey in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do)

The movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. Bringing in the laughter, love and chaos, the movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, March 4, 2026.

The previous movie was also helmed by Mudassar Aziz, which emerged as a commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹118 crore. Even the soundtracks of the movie were a hit among the audience.

Other details regarding the movie, such as the music composer and plot, among others, are under wraps.