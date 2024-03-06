×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Alia Bhatt Receives Backlash After Reddit User Claims Poacher Producer Carried Calf-leather Bag

Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Ankora event in Mumbai on March 5. Her bag caught the attention of social media users who claimed it was made of 'calf-skin'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt attended the launch of Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection event in Mumbai on March 5. The actress, who is also the Global brand ambassador for the luxury brand was dressed to the nines for the event. For the evening celebration, she donned an all-black pantsuit, but what caught the social media user’s attention from her look was her handbag. 

Alia Bhatt accessorised the look with a small handbag. The black leather bag designed by Gucci caught the attention of social media users. A section on the micro-blogging platform Reddit claims that the bag is made of calfskin. This comes after Alia backed the docu-series, Poacher, centered around the conservation and preservation of wildlife. 

Alia Bhatt’s controversial Gucci bag 

On March 5, as soon as Alia Bhatt attended the event, her black bag came under the spotlight. As per the Reddit user, the bag carried by the Raazi actress is worth $2800. As per a website that sells the bag, it is made of ‘calf-leather’. In the Reddit thread titled, “Poacher producer Alia Bhatt promoting Calf Leather Bag,” the users claimed that the bag is made of the skin of young cows to obtain a ‘fine leather’ material. 

Poacher producer Alia Bhatt promoting Calf Leather Bag.
byu/Fine_Farm_8583 inBollyBlindsNGossip

However, the official website of the brand Gucci does not mention any such thing. The website simply lists the product description as a ‘black leather’ bag. The actress is yet to react on the matter, but social media users have slammed her calling her a ‘hypocrite’ and for showcasing double standards. 

Product description of the bag as per official website of Gucci 
Product description of the bag as per a retail site net-a-porter | Image: Screengrab/Net-A-Porter

Alia Bhatt shares why Poacher is special for her 

While Alia Bhatt promoting animal skin bags is a matter of concern, it came more to light immediately after the actress backed the docu-series Poacher. In the docu-series, the actress advocates against cruelty to animals. Alia came on board the project as an executive producer. 

Alia Bhatt shared, “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

