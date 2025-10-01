Alia Bhatt's Fan Misbehaves With Her At Kajol-Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja Pandal, Actress Handles Situation With Grace | Watch

The Durga Puja pandal hosted by the Mukherjee-Samarth family in Mumbai has been attracting a lot of celebs. After Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Genelia Deshmukh, Jaya Bachchan and many more visited the durga puja pandal, it was Alia Bhatt who arrived to seek blessings of the goddess on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

Alia was accompanied by director Ayan Mukerji as they made their way to the pandal. The actress was surrounded by fans who shouted out to her and sought selfies. A woman came in the midst of things and pulled Alia by her hand, asking the Jigra star for photographs. Her behaviour worried many but Alia managed to retain her calm and composure. Even though Alia was taken aback for a while with the fan's aggressive gesture, she handled the situation with grace and obliged those surrounding her with selfies.

Alia Bhatt visited Durga Puja pandal on Maha Navami | Image: Varinder Chawla

For her visit to the pandal, Alia was dressed in an olive green lehenga with silver border and a white full sleeves blouse. She accessorised her ethnic look with red bangles and earrings and exuded charming vibes. Inside, she posed all smiles with Rani Mukerji and prayed to the goddess. She was also seen indulging in a heartfelt conversation with Ayan Mukerji. The actress-director duo has worked in Brahmastra - Part 1, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The team is said to be reuniting for the Part 2 of the planned trilogy. Part 1 earned ₹431 crore worldwide at the box office and emerged as a hit. However, the fantasy action film received mixed reviews from fans.

Alia Bhatt gets surrounded by fans at Duga Puja pandal in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt with Rani Mukerji | Image: Varinder Chawla