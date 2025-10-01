Updated 1 October 2025 at 17:16 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Makes Shocking Claims Of Adultery Committed By Him
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, opened up about the reason behind their divorce.
Abhishek Bajaj is currently locked inside the reality show Bigg Boss 19 and has become a hot topic with his performance. Outside the madhouse, his personal life has grabbed attention after details about his ex-wife went viral online. Babli Bouncer actor married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but they separated in 2020. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Akanksha revealed the reason for their divorce.
Speaking about the split, Akanksha said in the interview, “We were in a long-distance relationship, but whatever happened, it happened for the good. Everything just shattered. I was heartbroken, upset, and not in a happy state of mind. Things changed 360 degrees. I was unable to accept a lot of things; of course, he cheated, that was the breaking point. I am someone who reads between the lines. I could sense from his behaviour that our marriage would not work, and when I realised that, I walked out.”
She added, “He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality. I found some screenshots and confronted him, but he played the victim card and tried to blame me. I was very studious and wanted to become a creator, but he said, ‘You are not allowed.’ He didn’t let me follow my ambitions and hobbies. He is very pretentious and has a very typical mindset. It has been six years since we separated, and I have forgiven him now.”
Akanksha also shared that she and Abhishek attended the same school and reconnected at a reunion. Their friendship soon deepened, leading them to start dating. She revealed they were together for eight years before getting married.
Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek is emerging as a strong contender. His close bond with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More is winning audience support. While he is safe from this week’s nominations, Ashnoor and Pranit, along with Nelaam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Zeishaan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal Chudasama, face tough competition to stay in the house.
1 October 2025