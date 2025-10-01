Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Makes Shocking Claims Of Adultery Committed By Him

Abhishek Bajaj is currently locked inside the reality show Bigg Boss 19 and has become a hot topic with his performance. Outside the madhouse, his personal life has grabbed attention after details about his ex-wife went viral online. Babli Bouncer actor married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but they separated in 2020. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Akanksha revealed the reason for their divorce.

Speaking about the split, Akanksha said in the interview, “We were in a long-distance relationship, but whatever happened, it happened for the good. Everything just shattered. I was heartbroken, upset, and not in a happy state of mind. Things changed 360 degrees. I was unable to accept a lot of things; of course, he cheated, that was the breaking point. I am someone who reads between the lines. I could sense from his behaviour that our marriage would not work, and when I realised that, I walked out.”

She added, “He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality. I found some screenshots and confronted him, but he played the victim card and tried to blame me. I was very studious and wanted to become a creator, but he said, ‘You are not allowed.’ He didn’t let me follow my ambitions and hobbies. He is very pretentious and has a very typical mindset. It has been six years since we separated, and I have forgiven him now.”

Akanksha also shared that she and Abhishek attended the same school and reconnected at a reunion. Their friendship soon deepened, leading them to start dating. She revealed they were together for eight years before getting married.