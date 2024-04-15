Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Marriage Anniversary

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed two years of marital bliss. The actors tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. On their second anniversary, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram account to share an unseen photo of the couple with a small note.

Alia Bhatt shares monochrome photo with Ranbir Kapoor on 2nd anniversary

On April 14, Alia dropped a monochrome photo with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of their second anniversary. The actress shared a photo from their post-wedding reception. In the picture, Ranbir opted for a black suit while Alia donned a short, silver Oscar de la Renta dress. Sharing the photo Alia wrote in the caption, “Happy 2 🫶 here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today.” In the second slide, she posted a picture from animation film UP, emphasising on forever after.

Several celebrities including Ranbir’s sister and actress Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. The couple wed in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, Raha, in November, the same year.

All about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at the latter's Mumbai residence- Vastu. The event was an intimate affair with only close friends and family of the couple in attendance. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and a select others marked their presence.

The couple twinned in cream and gold wedding outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress donned a custom saree with a half-sleeved blouse and intricate embroidery all over. She accessories the look with a statement matha patti and matching jewellery. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her look in a matching sherwani with a statement pearl neckpiece.

Sharing the photos from her special day, the Dear Zindagi actress wrote in the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love,Ranbir and Alia.”