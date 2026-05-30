Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha Release Date Changed Again? YRF Film To Reportedly Avert Clash With Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey On June 17

Alia Bhatt and Sharwari Wagh's Alpha is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 10. The latest chapter of the YRF spyverse already has a lot riding on it amid the massive backlash for the previous movies in the universe. Amid this, the film was scheduled to release two days before Christopher Nolan's much-awaited Hollywood biggie, The Odyssey, as well as Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Alia Bhatt starrer is looking to avoid a clash with the Hollywood and Bollywood releases. As a result, the film might be preponed to July 3. While an official confirmation of the same is awaited, the new release date is safer for Alpha. The film will be sandwiched between Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on June 29, and Dhamaal 4, releasing on July 17.

A source close to the film told the publication, “July 3 has emerged as an apt date to bring Alpha to cinemas since Dhamaal 4, which was scheduled to release on the same day, has now been pushed to July 17. With no major release planned for July 3, producer Aditya Chopra felt it was the right date to bring Alpha to theatres.”



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The insider in the know added, “Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is also releasing on July 17, along with Dhamaal 4. As a result, Alpha will now get two weeks to make the most of an open run at the box office, especially since no Bollywood film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.”

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