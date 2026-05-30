Viral Video: Shahid Kapoor Gets Back At Rashmika Mandanna For Cocktail 2 Song Launch Incident, Leaves Actress In Splits

Amid the anticipation for the release of Cocktail 2, the stars of the movie have begun extensive promotion for the movie. A sequel to the 2012 film, it stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Days after the song launch of the movie, the stars came together once again for another pre-release event in Mumbai.

Several photos and videos of the stars from the event have gone viral. However, one particular clip has caught the attention of social media users. In the brief clip, the trio could be seen posing for the paparazzi when Shahid suddenly takes his hands off Rashmika and jests over their viral moment from the film's song launch.

A week back, Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti attended the song launch of Cocktail 2. In one of the viral moments from the event, the actor was seen placing his hand on Rashmika's shoulder during a photoshoot. However, the actress moved back, sparking allegations of her being uncomfortable.



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Shahid seemingly poked fun at Rashmika for the incident in their latest appearance. The Pushpa fame could be heard telling him that she did not mean anything by it. Their fun banter left Kriti Sanon as well as the paps in splits. The video is now doing the rounds online.

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The film Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, features a new ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released in theatres on June 19, 2026. The original Cocktail (2012) centred on a contemporary love triangle between Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship