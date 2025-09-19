Updated 19 September 2025 at 14:43 IST
Alia Bhatt Takes A Break From Busy Schedule To Celebrate BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 32nd Birthday In Alibag | PHOTOS
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday in Alibag in the company of sister Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal, boyfriend Sharan Sharma and BFF Alia Bhatt, among others.
Alia Bhatt, who has been busy shooting for her next projects, took some time out to attend the birthday vacation of her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. They were accompanied by Akansha's elder sister Anushka Ranjan and brother-in-law Aditya Seal, boyfriend Sharan Sharma and her other BFFs. She celebrated her 32nd birthday in Alibag, and looking at their images, they all had a blast enjoying their time at the pool and relishing tasty dishes.
Inside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 32nd birthday bash with Alia Bhatt and others
In the photos shared by Akansha, she can be seen having the time of her life with her BFFs. From pool sessions, sunbathing and relishing tasty delicacies to birthday cake, the short vacation seemed extremely fun. In one of the photos, Alia can be seen glowing in the sun as she poses with birthday girl Akansha. "The year where all the pieces are finally coming together," read the caption.
Before jetting off to Alibag, Alia turned heads at the premiere of The Bads Of Bollywood. She walked hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, twinning in white ensembles. The actress opted for a Gucci outfit for the red carpet event with dewy makeup and a sleek bun hairstyle.
What's next for Alia Bhatt?
The actress is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Alpha, belonging to YRF's Spy Universe. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres this Christmas, December 25. Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama movie will hit the theatres in the summer of 2026.
