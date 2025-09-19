Updated 19 September 2025 at 13:41 IST
Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda To Star In Horror Comedy Universe's Shakti Shalini? Maddock Puts Rest To Rumours
Maddock Films has issued a statement on the casting of Horror Comedy Universe's Shakti Shalini. The production house requested not to fall for fake news and urged the media to avoid spreading misinformation.
Aneet Padda has been basking in the success of the recently released movie Saiyaara, alongside debutant Ahaan Panday. The actress was now rumoured to be part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe with the upcoming Shakti Shalini. Soon after, people started speculating that she had replaced Kiara Advani, who was rumoured to play a leading heroine. However, the production house has finally put all the speculations to rest.
Aneet Padda not part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe?
Taking to the official Instagram handle, Maddock Films dropped a post requesting followers not to fall for fake news and urged the media to avoid spreading misinformation. "While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us," read the statement. He shared a post with the caption, "Thank you for the constant support and understanding."
Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla claimed that Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months. The report further stated, "He (Dinesh) loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara, and has decided to mount the next chapter of horror comedy universe on her (Aneet)."
Not just this, the report further claimed that Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar for a part in Shakti Shalini.
A look at Maddock's lineup
The production house is gearing up for the release of Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. This will be followed by Shakti Shalini, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 31, but the makers have yet to react. Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3 and Maha Munjya are in the list.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 13:41 IST