Alpha Bows Out, Kartik-Ananya’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri To Clash With Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis At Christmas 2025

Soon after, Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha pushed the release date to 2026, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri preponed its release to the Christmas box office slot. Not just that, Agastya Nanda’s debut film Ikkis also locked its worldwide theatrical release date for December 25, 2025. This dramatic shift in the Bollywood release schedule has sparked buzz among cinegoers.

While many might assume that the audiences would prefer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, given its light-hearted appeal, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut movie Ikkis has also started to create noise with every new update, making this unexpected clash even more thrilling.

Bollywood biggies Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ikkis, Alpha got new release dates

On Monday, the makers unveiled a new poster for the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, along with the announcement that the film will no longer release on Valentine’s Day next year. Instead, it will now arrive in cinemas this Christmas, on December 25.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “I am coming again !! This time CHRISTMAS 25th DECEMBER.” The poster shows Ananya smiling as she holds onto Kartik’s shoulders.

Advertisement

Originally expected to be an ideal Valentine’s release, this sudden shift to a Christmas premiere has left many fans curious about the reason behind the change.

Meanwhile, the military drama Ikkis is set to be the biggest Christmas release of 2025. The makers officially confirmed its worldwide theatrical release on 25 December 2025. Maddock shared on Instagram, “On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas.”

Advertisement

Now, both major Bollywood movies will be clashing at the Christmas box office.