Kannada Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda Charged With Murder, Conspiracy In Renukaswamy Case; Court Refuses To Grant Bail
Bengaluru Court charges actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda, and 15 others in the Renukaswamy murder case. All the accused pleaded not guilty, and the court also denied bail applications. The next trial will begin on November 10.
Bengaluru’s 64th Sessions Court on Monday, November 3, formally charged Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful assembly in the Renukaswamy murder case. All 17 accused have pleaded not guilty. Narayana Swami(Advocate) also ruled out any bail application for them.
The court has adjourned the case, with the trial scheduled to begin on November 10. All 17 people have been charged in the Renukaswamy murder case, with Pavithra Gowda identified as the key conspirator behind the crime.
The judge questioned all 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, in connection with the case. All the accused claimed that the charges were false.
According to reports, the court noted that Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavitra Gowda, after which he was kidnapped, taken to a shed in Bengaluru, and assaulted. The court also noted that some of the accused were allegedly offered money to falsely take the blame.
After framing the charges, the court instructed the accused to sign the official charge-framing document. Once this process was completed, Darshan and seven others were moved to prison.
During the hearing, the accused were brought from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to the 57th Sessions Court under heavy police security. Judge I.P. Naik confirmed the presence of each accused before reading out the details of the charge sheet.
After signing the document, Darshan, Pavitra Gowda, and seven other accused were taken back to jail.
The victim, 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga and a fan of actor Darshan, was found dead near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024. Darshan, actress Pavitra Gowda, and several others are accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy.
