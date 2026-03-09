Alpha Postponed Again! Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol-Sharvari Wagh's Actioner To Hit Theatres In July 2026

Alpha New Release Date: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh's spy action thriller has been in the news since the makers unveiled the first look in War 2. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres last December 2025, but was postponed to April 2026. Now, once again, the makers have postponed the release of the movie. On Monday, the makers shared a new poster announcing the new release date.