Updated 9 March 2026 at 11:13 IST
Alpha Postponed Again! Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol-Sharvari Wagh's Actioner To Hit Theatres In July 2026
Alpha: Earlier, Alia Bhatt starrer was supposed to hit the theatres last December 2025, but was postponed to April 2026. Once again, the makers have announced a new release date, postponing it further.
Alpha New Release Date: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh's spy action thriller has been in the news since the makers unveiled the first look in War 2. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres last December 2025, but was postponed to April 2026. Now, once again, the makers have postponed the release of the movie. On Monday, the makers shared a new poster announcing the new release date.
When will Alpha release in the theatres?
The official Instagram page of YRF shared a poster that shows a glimpse of bruised Alia Bhatt, and the text on it reads "10.07.26. Only in cinemas". Yes, the film will release on July 10. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. "#ALPHA 10.07.2026," read the caption.
The film is being bankrolled by YRF.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 9 March 2026 at 11:13 IST