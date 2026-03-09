Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Collection: 10 Days Before Release, Ranveer Singh Beats Stree 2 To Registers Highest Bollywood Premiere Record

The excitement for Dhurandhar 2 is palpable. Social media users and even the harshest critics are engaged in nonstop discussions about the movie hitting the big screens on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is likely to pick up where the first half left off on its release on December 4, 2025. The success of the first part of Dhurandhar has set up the massive hype for the sequel. The anticipation has translated into successful box office as well.

Following the trailer release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 7, the makers announced that limited shows and screenings of the movie will be available from 5 PM on March 18. Cinegoers seem to be flocking to ticket booking sites to secure their tickets for the first showing of the movie. The number of tickets sold for the premiere show of Dhurandhar 2 is unprecedented.

As per Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh headlined action drama has already sold 208340 tickets for the premiere show. This amounts to ₹12.39 crore in collection. The Hindi version of the film is leading in collection, followed by the Telugu version closely, before the Tamil. Interestingly, the Southern Indian states are leading in ticket sales for Bollywood's epic drama.



It must be noted that the first part of Dhurandhar registered a phenomenal business across states despite being released only in the Hindi language. Owing to the demands of fans, the makers decided to set up Dhurandhar 2 as a pan-India release by dubbing it into multiple languages. The trailer was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

