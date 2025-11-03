Alpha Postponed: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari Wagh's Female-led Action Film To Hit Theatres In April 2026

Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha was all set to hit the theatres in December 2025. However, the makers have now postponed the release date to 2026. The news was confirmed by the spokesperson of Yash Raj Films to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that the VFX of the movie needs time. The movie is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger franchise, War franchise, and Pathaan.

Alpha to now arrive in theatres in Summer 2026

Bollywood Hungama quoted a spokesperson of YRF saying that the makers have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what they had planned. Since Alpha is dear to them, being the first female-led and action-packed film, they want it to be perfect. So, they have decided to release the movie on April 17, 2026. “Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the spokesperson said.

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, it is believed that Bobby Deol will turn antagonist in Alpha.

Earlier, Alia expressed his excitement about working on the action film Alpha. On the sidelines of the Milan Fashion Week, Alia opened up about Alpha and shared, "It's pretty close. Yeah, that's the big one for me because it's my first venture into action. And I'm really curious to see how the audience connects with that."

Other than Alpha, YRF is also planning to make a Pathaan sequel, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. However, they are yet to announce the same.