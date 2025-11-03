Hema Malini Shares Health Update On Dharmendra After Actor's Brief Hospitalisation

Last week, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai owing to health concerns. It was reported that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a while. Now, his wife and veteran actress Hema Malini opened up about the actor's health and assured fans that he is doing well.

Hema Malini opens up about Dharmendra's health

On Monday, Hema Malini was snapped at the airport in Mumbai, where a paparazzo asked about Dharmendra's health, "Sir kaise hain (How is sir)." She didn't say a word and simply gestured with her hand, "Okay," and folded her hands, hinting that by god's grace, he is recovering. The video of this moment has gone viral on the internet.

According to a media portal, the veteran actor was admitted for a routine health check-up, given his age.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 and welcomed two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Advertisement

The actress recently celebrated her 77th birthday and received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and colleagues across the country. Esha Deol shared a set of two photos seemingly from the celebrations. While Esha can be seen dressed in a simple traditional outfit, Hema Malini could be seen in a white-and-red saree, decked up with floral garlands around her neck. She captioned the image as, "Happy birthday to my Queen, my mamma & The Dream Girl of the nation .... We love you."

Dharmendra, on the other hand, is enjoying his quiet life with his family. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is now gearing up for the release of Ikkis. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role. He will be playing the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and will be centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The veteran actor will play the role of Brig. ML Khetarpal (Retd.) and also the film narrator. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 7.