Alpha Teaser Out: Bobby Deol Trains 'Sita' Alia Bhatt As Next-Gen Soldier To Protect India, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Sharvari Wagh'

Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol are gearing up for the release of their spy drama. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a teaser offering a glimpse of their characters. However, they only revealed the characters of Alia and Bobby, leaving fans curious about why Sharvari's character was not introduced. Sharvari, who plays the second female lead, is expected to have an intriguing role, which may be why the filmmakers opted to hold off on her character reveal. Meanwhile, netizens have developed their own theories about this decision.

Watch Alpha teaser

The over 1-minute teaser opens with Alia as Sita and Bobby sitting in a luxurious hotel enjoying their dinner. Sita is celebrating her 18th birthday with her father (played by Bobby). However, to her surprise, her father gifts her the first mission of her life. The next frame takes us back to when Sita was young and being trained by her father alongside other soldiers.

In one of the frames, young Sita can be heard asking what the meaning of her tattoo is. To which Bobby explains Alpha. He adds, she is a part of a secret program funded by the Indian government where next-generation Indian soldiers are being trained to be the first, fastest and strongest.

In the teaser, Alia can be seen performing high-octane action scenes. The teaser concludes with Alia completing her first mission on her 18th birthday.

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What left netizens surprised that makers didn't introduce Sharvari's character.

Netizens' reaction to Alpha teaser

Soon after the teaser was released, the netizens flooded the comment section, penning their review. However, many questioned Sharvari's absence from the teaser. "Poster main sharvari hai lekin teaser main toh hai hi nhi... Churaliya bhatt bahut insecure hai.... isiliye sharvari ko teaser main nhi dikhaya," a user wrote. Another asked, "Where is sharvari," followed by a crying emoticon. A third user praised the teaser, "This is a banger honestly." A fourth user wrote, "looks good tho damn".

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