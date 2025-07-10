Diljit Dosanjh Confirms His Role In No Entry Mein Entry Amid Border 2 Casting Controversy, Meets Director Anees Bazmee And Boney Kapoor | Video

Diljit Dosanjh continues to be a hot topic of discussion among the Hindi film industry stakeholders and audiences. The Punjabi singer-rapper invited criticism for casting Hania Aamir in his movie Sardaar Ji 3 despite a ban on Indian artists collaborating with their Pakistani counterparts. While the makers for Sardaar Ji 3 tried to keep Hania's casting in the movie a secret, only releasing a promo a few days before its release, they later also confirmed that the movie would skip India release. As Sardaar Ji 3 continues to run in overseas screens, calls for Diljit's removal from Border 2 fell on deaf ears.

Now, Diljit has confirmed his casting in No Entry Mein Entry with a video shared from the sets of Border 2. While he shot for Border 2 with Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Mona Singh, he was also seen having discussion with No Entry sequel director Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor. Diljit said in the clip, “Anees Bazmee is narrating me a story.” He even called Anees “his favourite director” in the video. It is unclear if the video was shot before Sardaar ji 3 controversy in June or is a more recent one.

Diljit meets No Entry Mein Entry director Anees Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor | Image: Instagram

After Bhushan Kumar, Boney Kapoor collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh

After the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) wrote a letter to Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta and Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2. However, Bhushan Kumar met FWICE President BN Tiwari and got the ban on Diljit lifted for Border 2. Kumar also reportedly promised the film body that T-Series would not cast Diljit in any of their projects here on.