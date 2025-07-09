Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Are 'Elated’ As They Share The News Of Their First Pregnancy, Fans And Celebs Congratulate

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child together. The parents-to-be took to their Instagram handle to share the happy news with their fans. In a sweet and simple post that said “Baby on the way,” Rajkummar and Patralekhaa both wrote ‘Elated,' expressing their joy at the wonderful news.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their first pregnancy

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have dated for a long time before tying the knot in a dreamy ceremony on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. On the evening of July 9, 2025, the couple announced their pregnancy, nearly four years after their wedding.

As the couple stepped to start a new chapter of their lives, many Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes. Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and others shared their wishes. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself. Congratulations." Sonam Kapoor added, "So happy for you both my dear friends."