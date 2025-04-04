Amit Mishra Expresses Concern Over Diljit Dosanjh's Songs Promoting Alcohol, Singer Says 'Daru Pe Gaane Nahi Hone Chahiye'

Amit Mishra, is one of the talented singers of the Indian cinema. He is known for giving hit tracks such as Bulleya, Sau Tarah Ke and Tu Hai Champion. In a recent interview, the singer expressed his concern over Diljit Dosanjh's songs that indirectly promote alcohol. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said that Dosajh's song lyrics can influence young minds and impact children negatively.

"Daru pe gaane nahi hone chahiye. I wouldn't say that they were wrong, but somewhere, it is bound to be wrong because a lot of children follow them. A lot of children have considered the singers as their role model, so definitely as an artist we will have to understand certain things socially that we should not communicate those things to the children in the wrong way," he said.

He further added that all his mentors, be it the technical department or performing arts, have told him to make songs that inspire people. "I do music that next generation remembers," he concluded.

Last year, several Indian states banned Diljit Dosanjh's songs promoting alcohol during the Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer sang the same songs but used the word 'lemonade' instead.

Amit Mishra supports Neha Kakkar after the Melbourne concert fiasco

In the same interview, the singer backed Neha Kakkar and said she would never be late on purpose, considering where she has started from. "Jis level ki singing woh Jagran mein kar rahe the aaj se 20 saal pehle, uss level ki singing sikhane ke liye shayad do janam lene padh jaate," he said.

Who is Amit Mishra?