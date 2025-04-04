Icon Of 'Patriotic Cinema' Manoj Kumar Dies At 87: Cremation To Be Held Tomorrow In Mumbai

Manoj Kumar's Death Live Updates | Image: X

Manoj Kumar, one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, died today, April 4, at around 3:30 AM. Actor's son Kunal Goswami confirmed the news and shared that his father's funeral will happen tomorrow, April 5. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for the past few weeks and died owing to prolonged illness. The actor was synonymous with patriotism as he worked in several patriotic movies, which earned him the title ‘Bharat Kumar.'

Manoj Kumar was born into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family in Abbottabad. His birth name was Harikrishan Giri Goswami, but he changed his name when he was young. He admired actors Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kamini Kaushal and decided to change his name after getting inspired by Dilip Kumar's character in Shabnam. He is survived by his two sons and his wife Sashi.

Manoj Kumar featured in patriotic films like Shaheed and Upkaar | Image: X

Kumar was also the romantic hero of films such as Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan and Patthar Ke Sanam. His first success came in 1962 with Hariyali Aur Raasta opposite Mala Sinha. The films were huge hits and so were the songs in them. He made his directorial debut with Upkaar (1967), which also won him the National Award. While Upkaar was based on then prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, his another film Shaheed was the biopic of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Among his biggest hits is the lavish multi-starrer Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), which he produced, directed and acted in.