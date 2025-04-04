Icon Of 'Patriotic Cinema' Manoj Kumar Dies At 87: Cremation To Be Held Tomorrow In Mumbai

Manoj Kumar, one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, died today, April 4, at around 3:30 AM. Actor's son Kunal Goswami confirmed the news and shared that his father's funeral will happen tomorrow, April 5. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for the past few weeks and died owing to prolonged illness. The actor was synonymous with patriotism as he worked in several patriotic movies, which earned him the title ‘Bharat Kumar.'
Manoj Kumar was born into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family in Abbottabad. His birth name was Harikrishan Giri Goswami, but he changed his name when he was young. He admired actors Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kamini Kaushal and decided to change his name after getting inspired by Dilip Kumar's character in Shabnam. He is survived by his two sons and his wife Sashi.
Kumar was also the romantic hero of films such as Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan and Patthar Ke Sanam. His first success came in 1962 with Hariyali Aur Raasta opposite Mala Sinha. The films were huge hits and so were the songs in them. He made his directorial debut with Upkaar (1967), which also won him the National Award. While Upkaar was based on then prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, his another film Shaheed was the biopic of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Among his biggest hits is the lavish multi-starrer Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), which he produced, directed and acted in.
Manoj Kumar will be laid to rest tomorrow with his cremation set to take place at Pawan Hans. In a statement, Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.”
He won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015 by when he was sadly confined to a wheelchair and could not stand up to receive the honour. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1992.
During the Emergency period in 1977, Bharat Kumar was contacted by the Indira Gandhi-government to make a film. According to an old interview with Lehren, Kumar roped in writer duo Salim-Javed but the project fell through as he was unwilling to make changes suggested in the script.
The actor is survived by his wife, Shashi Goswami and two sons - Vishal and Kunal Goswami. The actor's love story with his wife is one for the books. Manoj Kumar and Shashi Goswami first met when the actor was in college.
Manoj Kumar's last movie was Maidaan-e-Jung in 1995. He quit acting after that but returned as director to launch his son, Kunal Goswami, in the 1999 film Jai Hind, which had a patriotic theme as well.
"I remember the time when I went to watch Dilip Kumar sahib in Shabnam which was released in 1949. It is because of him that I became a fan of cinema. I fell in love with his character in the film whose name was Manoj... I instantly decided that if and whenever I become an actor, I will keep my name as Manoj Kumar," Manoj Kumar said in an interview.
He graduated from Delhi University's Hindu College, where he actively participated in theatre activities. Known for his good looks, the actor decided to leave for Mumbai, determined to make a mark in Hindi cinema. Harikrishan became Manoj Kumar many years later and took over Bollywood.
Bharat Kumar's patriotic songs include Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle from Upkaar, Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon from Puram Aur Paschim and Mehangai Maar Gayee from Roti Kapda.
Manoj Kumar made movies on India's freedom fighters, which crystallised his image as a patriotic film star. His directorial Upkaar was based on Lal Bahadur Shastri's popular slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, while Shaheed was about Bhagat Singh, essayed by Kumar.
"He is out of his misery now," Bharat Kumar's son Kunal said after his death, adding that his father had been battling multiple health issues and was bedridden for the last few years.
Brother-sister duo Farah Khan and Sajid Khan visited the residence of late actor Manoj Kumar.
Raveena Tandon spoke to the media at the residence of Manoj Kumar. Calling the late actor a ‘father-figure’, the actress came bearing final gifts for him. These symbolic offerings include Mahakal's Rudraksha mala, Sai Baba's vibuti, and the Indian flag, which represent his deep love for India, spirituality, and patriotism.
Manoj Kumar will be laid to rest tomorrow, with his cremation set to take place at Pawan Hans crematorium. On Friday, Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on February 21 after his health significantly worsened.
Veteran actor Prem Chopra arrived at the residence of Manoj Kumar to pay his last respects. The 80-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife.
Manoj Kumar first met his now wife Shashi Goswami, while he was still in college. In a 2013 interview, the veteran actor recalled, “During my graduation days, I used to go to Old Delhi to one of my friend's homes for studying, and that's when I saw Shashi for the first time in my life. God's swear, I have never seen any girl with some bad intentions in my whole life, but there was something magical about Shashi that I couldn't take my eyes away from her face. And for one and a half years, both of us had seen each other from a distance. Because none of us had the courage to speak to the other at that time.” The couple first became friends and then grew closer, for love to blossom. The actor confirmed that though his family had no objection to their romance, Shashi's brother was against their union.
On the demise of veteran actor and film director Manoj Kumar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "He was known for his patriotism... From Upkar to Kranti, I have seen all his films. His films showed the new generation what patriotism looks like and the struggle one has to do for one's country... Such artists are not born anymore. He did not consider acting a business but a passion. He dedicated his profession to the nation."
Prem Chopra, who has worked with Manoj Kumar, came with his wife Uma at Manoj Kumar's residence in Mumbai.
Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon also arrived at the residence of Manoj Kumar to pay her last respects. Speaking to the media, she shared that not just as an actor, Kumar's work as a director will also be inspirational. She quoted examples of how his films explored subjects to Western influence, geo-political relations, and nationalisms - topics that remain relevant even today. She also added that his directorials serve as an example in filmmaking for all young and upcoming directors.
On the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini expressed grief and said that she worked with him in four movies and the time spent with him was beautiful. “The films that he made over the years - all were patriotic. He also joined the BJP, though he couldn't continue because of health issues, but he was very fond of this (BJP) party. I used to ask him why you are not making films anymore, as there are no more filmmakers like you. He used to say - yes, I will do. It is sad that he is not with us anymore. I have beautiful memories with him. He was an expert in picturising songs... I have done 4 films with him," she said.
Kangana Ranaut expressed grief on the death of Manoj Kumar and said, "The veteran actor was also known as Bharat Kumar. He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen. The film industry is saddened by the demise of such an artist and prays that his soul rests in peace."
Dharmendra, who has worked with Manoj Kumar in movies like Shaadi and Maidan-E-Jung, reached the actor's residence to pay his last respects. The duo shared a close bond and were often snapped at get-togethers together. In the video, Dharmendra greeted the paps with folded hands and walked inside the residence.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid his last respects to Manoj Kumar at his residence today, April 4. While interacting with the paparazzi, the filmmaker said, “Manoj ji has a big contribution. As an audience, many people connect to his movies and songs. People of the country and filmmakers will never forget his contribution. He was one filmmaker who used to infuse a lot of patriotism and national pride.”
After paying her respect to the departing soul, Raveena interacted with the paps stationed outside Manoj Kumar's residence and said, “Mere liye wo Bharat the, Bharat hai aur Bharat rahenge”.
Visuals from veteran actor Manoj Kumar’s residence, who passed away at the age of 87. Fans and paps have gathered outside to pay their last respects.
Raveena Tandon was snapped at Manoj Kumar's residence to pay her last respects to the legendary actor.
Manoj Kumar's cousin, Manish R Goswami, reached the actor's Mumbai residence early Friday. Speaking to ANI, he said the era of patriotic movies ended with him. He called the actor a “true countryman and Indian”. On PM Narendra Modi's tweet expressing condolences on Manoj Kumar's passing, he says, "PM Modi and Manoj Kumar had an old relationship... They met during the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and also when PM Modi came to Mumbai."
Speaking to news agency, Kunal Goswami confirmed the news of his father and legendary actor passing away and shared, “He had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of the God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow.”
In an old interview, Manoj Kumar praised Akshay Kumar and said there is no one like him when it comes to portraying the role of a country-loving Indian. He was quoted saying, "I have always considered Akshay my successor when it comes to portraying patriotism on screen. His recreation of my sequence of 'Hai Preet Jaha Ki Reet Sada' in Namaste London was heartfelt and authentic. There is no one like him when it comes to playing the role of a country-loving Indian."
Akshay took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and remembered the "biggest assets" of Indian cinema. Akshay took to his social media handle to pay tribute to the legendary star. In his post, he shared his learning about patriotism and taking his legacy forward. "I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti," read the post.
Celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, vishal Agnihotri, Sudhir Mishra and Madhur Bhandarkar took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary star. Kareena simply shared a young photo of Manoj Kumar on her Instagram Stories and shared it with heart and rainbow emoticons.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.