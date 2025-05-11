Amitabh Bachchan Hails India's Action Against Pakistan To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack: De Diya Sindoor

20 days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Amitabh Bachchan has finally broken his silence. He took to his social media handle early Sunday and hailed Operation Sindoor. On April 22, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 innocent tourists. To avenge the attack, India on May 7 destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen under Operation Sindoor.

Amitabh Bachchan hails Operation Sindoor

Taking to his X handle, Big B penned a long note saluting the Indian Army for their bravery. He penned an excerpt from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem, expressing his anger at the terror attack. He wrote in Hindi, which we loosely translated into English, "While on a vacation that monster dragged the innocent couple outside, stripped the husband naked, and checked for his religion and when he started to shoot him, his wife fell on her knees, cried and requested not to kill her husband. Despite pleading, that cowardly monster shot her husband very ruthlessly, making the wife a widow. When the wife said 'Kill me too!!' So the demon said, “No! You go and tell “….”! On the lady's mental state, I remembered a line from a poem by Pujya Babuji: Suppose that daughter went to "…. " and said: There are ashes of the funeral pyre, the world is asking for vermilion " .. (Babuji's line) So “….” I gave you the vermillion!!!"